Hezbollah drone targets Netanyahu's Caesarea residence, no casualties caused
The prime minister and his wife were not at the residence at the time of the attack
1 min read
The private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, came under attack early on Saturday from Hezbollah drone, a brief statement from the leader's office stated.
Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at the residence at the time of the attack, and no one was hurt, the statement added. The extent of damage caused was not clear.
