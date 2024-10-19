Hezbollah drone targets Netanyahu's Caesarea residence, no casualties caused

The prime minister and his wife were not at the residence at the time of the attack

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Interceptions over northern Israel
Interceptions over northern Israel Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

The private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, came under attack early on Saturday from Hezbollah drone, a brief statement from the leader's office stated. 

Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at the residence at the time of the attack, and no one was hurt, the statement added. The extent of damage caused was not clear. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847543740564434948

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

 

This article received 7 comments

Comments