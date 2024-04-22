The Israeli army has conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, following a series of events that included a missile incursion into Israeli airspace near Tzfat.

According to statements from the Israeli army spokesman, approximately 35 missiles were detected crossing Israeli airspace in the Ein Zeitim area, north of Tzfat While no casualties were reported, Israeli forces swiftly responded to the source of the shooting.

The airstrikes conducted by IDF Air Force fighter planes targeted Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Earlier attacks had struck military buildings in Arzoun and Al-Adiseh, where Hezbollah members were reportedly present.

On the ground, Hezbollah operatives are reportedly studying potential vulnerabilities in Israeli defenses to ensure successful incursions into Israeli airspace. Recent actions attributed to Hezbollah include four operations in Ruwaisat Al-Alam and Hanita, as well as the deployment of spy devices in Al-Wazzani.

The latest round of violence comes amidst a backdrop of ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Earlier on Monday, an Israeli raid targeted a house in the Srifa area, resulting in two minor injuries. Additional Israeli raids were reported in the Jezzine and Deir Mimas regions, coinciding with heightened Israeli alert levels during the Jewish Passover holiday.