Hezbollah officials announced on Wednesday that the group will not intervene if the United States carries out “limited” strikes against Iran. However, they emphasized that any attack against Supreme Leader Khamenei would be considered a red line.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump denied plans to conduct a limited strike. At the same time, Britain has frozen the transfer of the Diego Garcia military base to Mauritius.

The statements follow Trump’s State of the Union address, delivered last night, in which he addressed tensions with Iran.

He described Iran as “the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism” and stressed that the country must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. In his speech, Trump also highlighted human rights abuses in Iran, claiming the regime had killed 32,000 protesters, and warned that Tehran’s missile program poses a growing threat to Europe and could soon directly threaten the United States.

On the diplomatic front, US and Iranian delegations began the third round of talks in Geneva today. Trump reiterated that negotiations continue but accused Tehran of refusing to commit to the critical statement: “We do not want nuclear weapons.” He added that the United States will not hesitate to employ its full military power to protect national security.