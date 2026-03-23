Hezbollah operatives captured by IDF in southern Lebanon while preparing anti-tank attack

The IDF said its troops captured several Hezbollah Radwan Force operatives in southern Lebanon after identifying them as they prepared to carry out an anti-tank missile attack.

According to the military, soldiers from the Givati Brigade located the armed group as they set up a firing position aimed at Israeli forces and nearby communities in northern Israel. The suspects surrendered shortly after being exposed and were transferred to Israel for interrogation.

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A large quantity of weapons and military equipment was seized at the scene. The IDF said the site used by the operatives was later struck and destroyed.

Initial findings from a preliminary investigation indicate the operatives had been dispatched from the Beqaa Valley to southern Lebanon at the start of the ongoing operation.

The army said the incident raises questions about claims by the Lebanese Armed Forces that they maintain control south of the Litani River, pointing to the continued presence of Hezbollah operatives and weapons in the area.