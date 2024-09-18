Hezbollah targeted ex-defense minister, IDF chief of staff

A Claymore-type bomb detonated in one of Tel Aviv's largest parks last year – the gag order on the intendeed target has only now lifted

i24NEWS
1 min read
FILE - Israeli lawmaker Moshe Yaalon speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for his resignation, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on April 19, 2020.Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe "Boogie" Yaalon was the intended target of a Hezbollah attack in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park last year, according to the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police on Wednesday.

This week, the Shin Bet said the same terrorist network attempted a similar attack against a senior defense official, which reports suggested was former IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi.

More to follow 

