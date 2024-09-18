Hezbollah targeted ex-defense minister, IDF chief of staff

Former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe "Boogie" Yaalon was the intended target of a Hezbollah attack in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park last year, according to the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police on Wednesday.

This week, the Shin Bet said the same terrorist network attempted a similar attack against a senior defense official, which reports suggested was former IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi.

More to follow