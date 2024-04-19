High-ranking Islamic Jihad commander eliminated in IDF raid of Tulkarem

Reports from Palestinian media outlets indicate that a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist, Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja'a, was killed during an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid in Tulkarem early Friday morning.

Abu Shuja'a served as the commander of the local wing of Islamic Jihad in Tulkarem, according to Palestinian media reports.

The operation, which took place in the Nur Shams refugee camp, resulted in the elimination of several gunmen, including Abu Shuja'a.

The IDF has not yet released an official statement regarding the operation or the identity of the individuals targeted. However, Palestinian media sources have confirmed the involvement of the IDF in the raid and the death of Abu Shuja'a.

The death of Abu Shuja'a is likely to have significant implications for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization and its activities in the Tulkarem area. As one of the group's key commanders, his elimination represents a significant blow to the terrorist organization's infrastructure and capabilities.