Houthi drones target Israel; Ramon airport hit, multiple injured

The Houthi movement in Yemen claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching eight drones toward several strategic sites in Israel. One drone targeted and hit the Ramon Airport, three drones targeted “two sensitive military targets in the Negev,” one drone targeted “a vital target in Ashkelon,” another drone targeted Ben Gurioun Airport with two additional drones targeted “a vital target in the Ashdod area.”

The IDF confirmed that a drone launched from Yemen crashed into Ramon Airport on Sunday afternoon, injuring 8 people.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a 63-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his limbs, while a 52-year-old woman was hurt after falling during the incident. Both were evacuated to Yoseftal Hospital in stable condition.

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri, who visited the site, sharply criticized the lack of a rocket alert siren before the impact, calling it “a worrying situation.” He urged a rapid investigation into the malfunction and stressed that Eilat remains under constant threat from Houthi attacks, with the city’s seaport already closed for several weeks.

Airspace over southern Israel was briefly closed following the strike, and emergency services were deployed to the area.

According to reports, four drones were launched simultaneously toward southern Israel. Three were intercepted by Israeli defenses near Sinai and the Egyptian border, but the fourth, which struck Ramon Airport, was not detected by air traffic control systems and therefore could not be intercepted.

The Israeli Air Force has launched an investigation into the failure. A technical malfunction in one of the detection systems is suspected, though no official confirmation has been given.