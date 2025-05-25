Houthi missile intercepted, pieces fall in Hebron hills
The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command issued a warning several minutes before the alarms blared
1 min read
The Houthis continued their attacks against Israel on Sunday morning as a ballistic missile targeted the Jerusalem and Dead Sea areas, with sirens going off.
The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command issued a warning several minutes before the alarms blared.
Fragments of the Israeli interceptor were found in the Hebron hills, in the West Bank.
