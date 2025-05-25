Houthi missile intercepted, pieces fall in Hebron hills

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command issued a warning several minutes before the alarms blared

Fragments of the interceptor rocket seen near Hebron in the West Bank after a Houthi missile attack
The Houthis continued their attacks against Israel on Sunday morning as a ballistic missile targeted the Jerusalem and Dead Sea areas, with sirens going off.

Red Alert
Areas of Israel under threat of a Houthi missile attackRed Alert

Fragments of the Israeli interceptor were found in the Hebron hills, in the West Bank.

