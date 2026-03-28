Houthis join Iran and Hezbollah in missile, drone attacks against Israel

One month into the ongoing military campaign against Iran, the regional conflict has expanded further after Yemen’s Houthis officially joined the fighting.

A Yemeni source speaking to i24NEWS Hebrew channel described the development as a turning point. “The Gulf war has begun,” the source said, adding that the Houthis are expected to operate against American ground forces in the event of a land invasion of Iran.

Throughout the day, the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles toward Israel. According to Israeli defense officials, both missiles were intercepted successfully before reaching populated areas, and no injuries were reported.

In addition, a drone was launched toward the southern city of Eilat on Saturday evening, likely another attack from the Houthis.

The Houthis have previously demonstrated the capability to strike long-range targets using missiles and drones, including attacks targeting Israel during the Gaza war.