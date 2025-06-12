How Palmyra can be transformed into a national, regional economic hub | EXCLUSIVE

The new Syrian government announced earlier this month that it intends to rebuild its network of railways and land routes as part of its rehabilitation of Syria, following the bloody and destructive 13-year civil war.

An internal Syrian initiative is proposing to turn the central Syrian city of Palmyra into a regional economic hub by connecting it an array of other countries, including Israel.

Syria is in a unique position of not only needing to rebuild a largely destroyed country, but it is expecting a boom in international investments for new industry and infrastructure projects.

i24NEWS has obtained the details of one such initiative, by the Syrian Liberal Party, headed by Fahad al-Masri, aimed at turning Palmyra into a national and regional economic hub.

According to the Syrian initiative, Palmyra, which is centered in the heart of Syria, will be connected by railways to major Syrian cities such as Damascus, Homs and Deir Ez-Zor, granting it strategic and economic potential to transform it into a national and regional breadbasket.

Why Palmyra?

Besides its unique location in the heart of Syria, Palmyra was once a central stop along the historic silk route.

The triangle between Damascus, Homs and Deir Ez-Zor is rich with oil and natural gas, which could turn Syria into a major energy exporter.

The initiative of the Syrian Liberal party seeks to transform Palmyra into a regional center for establishing oil refineries and networks of oil pipelines crossing from Gulf States to the sea port of the Mediterranean.

It's rich history would also help revitalizing Palmyra as a tourist destination, also helping the Syrian economy.

Regional impact

What makes this initiative unique is that it seeks to connect Syria, via Palmyra, to key economic hubs and port cities in the region, granting Syria economic influence and helping its re-integration in the region.

For example, the initiative seeks to connect Palmyra through railways to key port cities such as Dubai, Alexandria, Jeddah, Tangier, and even Haifa.

This would obviously not only transform the region, but would help in the integration of Israel and peace in the region, something the Syrian Liberal Party has consistently called for.

Fahad Al-Masri, President of the Founding Committee of the Syrian Liberal Party: "Ultimately, the new Syrian State is on the precipice of an unprecedented historical opportunity for economic openness and strategic partnerships with investors. This initiative would not only bolster Syria's economic prospects, but also help it champion the reshaping of the region and promoting peace in the region."