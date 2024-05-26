Hundreds of worshippers break into Mount Meron, clash with police

Hundreds of Jewish worshippers broke into the holy site on Mount Meron over the weekend to light the traditional Lag B'Omer bonfire, despite the strict entry ban in place on the now closed military zone.

About 600 people arrived around 9:30 P.M. at the site of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai's tomb, trekking through the surrounding forest, and clashed with Israeli police and border police forces who tried to evacuate them. Videos from the scene show items being thrown about the complex at police, and worshipers attempting to resist arrest. Police confirmed hundreds of fines were given out for violating orders from Home Front Command.

Police released a statement saying, "We view with great severity the behavior of those who break the law and choose to attack police who are working to enforce the law and ensure the public's security. We will act decisively against any attack or violence of any kind directed towards the police on site. We repeat and emphasize that the police's steps and heightened readiness are intended to ensure the peace and security of the public. Since the beginning of the war, dozens of rockets have been fired towards Mount Meron, and many of them have fallen in places where tens of thousands of people have passed in previous years. Entering the Meron area constitutes a criminal offense. Likewise, fines will be imposed on those who break the law."

Mount Meron, located on the border with Lebanon, has been frequently targeted with rocket and missiles fired by Hezbollah since October. As a result, the commander of Home Front Command in the northern region signed an order declaring the area a closed military zone. The order is due to expire on Monday night, following the holiday. Until then, arriving in the area is considered a punishable offense.

But there are still concerns among security officials that thousands of worshipers will attempt to defy the bans and arrive at the holy sites. On Sunday morning, additional videos emerged of worshipers breaking through security barriers to arrive at the site.

The traditional bonfire, often attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews, has been downsized to three bonfire lightings on Sunday with only thirty worshippers allowed in the complex at a time. Their arrival requires prior coordination and permits from the authorities.

Due to the heightened security situation, officials declared that this year's Lag B'Omer mass celebration be relocated to the Shimon HaTzadik tomb in East Jerusalem. The Tiberias municipality, which was due to host a pilgrimage, also canceled the event over security considerations.

Lag B'Omer, which began Saturday night and runs through Sunday, occurs on the 33rd day of the 49-day period between the Passover and Shavuot festivals. It is considered a major holiday for ultra-Orthodox Jews.