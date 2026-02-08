IAF escorts Wizz Air flight to Ben Gurion following threat alert

A Wizz Air flight en route from Ben Gurion Airport to London was forced to turn back on Sunday after a suspected security incident onboard, Israeli authorities said. The concern was later determined to be unfounded.

According to security sources, the incident began when a couple traveling on the flight received what were described as threatening messages on a mobile phone. The passengers alerted the cabin crew, prompting the crew to report the matter to security authorities.

Following standard protocol, the aircraft was instructed to return to Ben Gurion Airport and was escorted by Israeli Air Force fighter jets after takeoff. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and questioned by security personnel.

The couple who received the messages were questioned like the other passengers and were subsequently released.

An Israel Airports Authority spokesperson said the response was carried out in line with established security procedures. “Due to suspicious conduct on the aircraft, security forces acted accordingly,” the spokesperson said, adding that after examination, “it was found that there was no real incident.”

The episode comes amid heightened sensitivity around aviation security at Ben Gurion Airport. On October 8, a serious security breach was reported when a 13-year-old boy managed to board an El Al flight to the United States without a ticket or passport and passed through security and border control checks.

He was removed from the aircraft shortly before takeoff after flight attendants noticed him on board.

That incident remains under investigation by the Airports Authority, which is examining how the breach occurred during a particularly tense security period.

Approximately two months later, on December 19, the same minor was again apprehended at Ben Gurion Airport after attempting to sneak onto another flight. Airport officials said security staff identified him in the terminal before he reached the security screening area.

Authorities emphasized that in Sunday’s Wizz Air case, all procedures functioned as intended and no threat to passengers was found.

