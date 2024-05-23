IDF and Shin Bet eliminate Hamas commander in Jabalia

In a coordinated operation, the IDF and Shin Bet successfully eliminated Hussein Fiad, the commander of Hamas' Beit Hanoun Battalion, in an underground location in Jabalia.

Fiad was responsible for numerous anti-tank missile and rocket launches into Israeli territory during the ongoing conflict.

His activities included extensive mortar fire directed at settlements near the northern Gaza Strip, causing significant concern and damage.

IDF Spokesperson

The operation involved combat teams from the 98th Division, special forces from the Air Force, and the Yahalom unit, targeting Fiad as part of broader efforts to locate and destroy tunnel routes and neutralize terrorists.

The tunnels have been a longstanding challenge for Israeli security forces, representing a significant threat due to their potential to facilitate large-scale attacks.