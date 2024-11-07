IDF announces death of soldier in northern Israel; death toll rises to 781

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday morning the death of Sergeant Ariel Sosnov, 20, from Jerusalem, who was killed during combat in northern Israel.

Sosnov served in the 605th Engineer Battalion of the "Barak" Brigade (188), and his death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in action to 781 since the outbreak of the war.

In addition to Sosnov's death, a fighter from the Nachshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade was seriously injured during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldier has been evacuated to a hospital, and his family has been informed of his condition.

In light of the escalating tensions, IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi conducted an assessment of the situation on the northern front. He emphasized the need to balance diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement in Lebanon with military preparations, stating, "We must continue to develop plans for the continuation of the fighting, including the expansion and deepening of ground maneuvers." General Halevi also noted that the army continues to target Hezbollah positions across the region, including southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut, and Syria.

IDF

Last weekend, the IDF reported the deaths of two additional soldiers from the Givati Brigade during recent fighting in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. Sergeant Itai Parizat, 20, from Petah Tikva, and Sergeant Yair Hanania, 22, from Mitzpe Netofa, were both killed in action. Additionally, Captain Yarden Zakai, 21, from Hadera, succumbed to his wounds after being injured by a weapons explosion in Rafah on September 17.