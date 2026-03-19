IDF announces Iranian navy capabilities in the Caspian Sea were taken out

The Israeli military said Wednesday it carried out a major airstrike on Iranian naval infrastructure in the Caspian Sea, claiming the operation significantly degraded Iran’s maritime capabilities in the region.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian Navy port and base facilities used to host dozens of vessels, including missile ships and guard boats. The operation was carried out using naval and military intelligence, the IDF said.

The targets reportedly included missile ships equipped with aerial surveillance systems and anti-submarine weaponry, as well as support and patrol vessels stationed at the port.

The IDF also said it struck a naval command center responsible for coordinating Iranian operations in the Caspian Sea, along with infrastructure used for ship maintenance and repairs.

Israeli officials said the strike was conducted in close coordination between the commanders of the Israeli Air Force and Navy, operating from the air force command center. They described it as one of the most significant operations since the start of Operation “Roaring Lion.”

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The military said the attack “impaired” Iranian naval activity in the region and reduced its control over Caspian Sea operations.

“The strike further degrades the Iranian regime’s capabilities,” the IDF said, adding that operations against Iranian military infrastructure would continue.