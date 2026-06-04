IDF announces the death of Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, killed in southern Lebanon combat

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21, who was killed during heavy combat operations in southern Lebanon.

Captain Lemberg, a resident of Mishmar HaShiv’a, was a highly dedicated Armored Corps officer serving in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. According to military officials, he was fatally wounded during an operational maneuver conducted north of the Litani River.

Preliminary tracking of the incident by the IDF indicates that the clash occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time, when an operative fired a guided anti-tank missile directly at a tank maneuvering in the sector. Captain Lemberg was struck during the initial blast and subsequently succumbed to his severe injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the anti-tank missile strike, the IDF launched a synchronized retaliation, coordinating heavy artillery barrages and precise airstrikes targeting known military infrastructure in the immediate vicinity.

IDF commanders emphasized that the rapid counter-response aimed to neutralize remaining active threats in the sector and protect nearby deployed troops from successive ambushes.

The family of Captain Lemberg was formally notified by military casualty officers prior to the public clearance of his identity. His death marks another painful loss for the Armored Corps as cross-border tactical engagements continue despite ongoing international diplomatic efforts to negotiate a more stable, long-term ceasefire framework in the region.