IDF announces the death of Staff Sgt. Amit Cohen in Gaza combat

Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, 19, from Holon, was killed in action during IDF operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced Monday evening.

He served in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

According to the IDF, the incident also left a senior officer from the same battalion seriously wounded.

The officer was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been informed.

Cohen's death marks another loss in Israel’s ongoing ground campaign in Gaza. He is among the youngest soldiers to fall in recent operations as the IDF expands its offensive into areas where it had not operated since the war began in October 2023.

Further details on the circumstances of the incident have not yet been made public. The IDF stated that operations in the area are continuing.