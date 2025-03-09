IDF appoints Brigadier General Effie Defrin as new spokesperson

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir appointed Brigadier General Effie Defrin as the new IDF spokespeson, replacing Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Defrin, a combat commander in the Armored Corps, fought and was wounded in the 2006 Second Lebanon War while commanding a tank battalion. Since, he has continued to serve with distinction in the IDF, including as the head of the Kishrei Chutz (Foreign Relations) Brigade.

Zamir thanked Hagari for his service as the spokesperson during the current war, as well as his former post as commander of the elite Shayetet 13 Battalion.

Colonel (res.) Amnon Eshel Assulin, the former commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, praised Defrin for his new post.

"I am proud like a dad," he told i24NEWS. "I gave Effie the responsibility of the 75th Battalion of the 7th Brigade, and we fought together during the Second Lebanon war. Effie is a commander with a mix of audacity and a big heart. He likes to think outside the box, always listening to people, and at the same time very disciplined. Eyal Zamir made the right choice because Effie is sensitive and is going to listen to the Israeli public. I'll give you a scoop: I remember that Effi was on his way to get released from the army and Eyal just called him to send him to the officer course."