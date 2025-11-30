IDF apprehends terror cell of five terrorists in the West Bank
i24NEWS, Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
IDF announces forces arrested a terror cell of five terrorists on Saturday night in the West Bank.
According to the IDF announcement, the terrorists were planning an impending attack.
This as security forces continue to conduct a wide counterterrorism operation in the area.
Israeli forces were deployed on the ground overnight Saturday in the area and throughout nearby main roads.
More information to follow.
