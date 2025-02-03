IDF building military outposts in Syria, claims village mayor

Israel is building military bases in Syria, Mohammed Muraiwid, mayor of Jubata al-Khassab, a village in Syrian Golan, told the Washington Post in a report Monday.

He told the US paper that Israeli bulldozers had uprooted fruit trees and other trees in a nature reserve to build this outpost, and he considered this an "occupation."

The Washington Post also viewed satellite images showing structures and vehicles inside the alleged Israeli base, a similar construction five miles south of it, and the start of a third site further south. The images also show a new road near Quneitra.

The IDF responded to the newspaper assuring that it operates within the buffer zone and at strategic points, to protect the residents of northern Israel. The Israeli army has also set up checkpoints, closed roads and carried out patrols, and has distanced the protesters.

Furthermore, the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has kept his forces away from the Israeli border. Al-Sharaa has repeatedly stated that he is not interested in a conflict with Israel and that he would respect the 1974 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria.