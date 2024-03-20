IDF: Hezbollah storing weapons and explosives in heart of civilian areas

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released Wednesday a statement on the terrorist organization Hezbollah’s use of civilian areas in Lebanon to store weapons and explosive material, as Israeli strikes hit targets increasingly deeper into Lebanese territory.

“Since the beginning of the fighting, the IDF has been working against the strengthening of Hezbollah, harming the organization's ability to transfer weapons and attacking weapons production infrastructure,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“The terrorist organization Hezbollah places its production infrastructure in the heart of civilian populations in southern Lebanon, in the Bekaa and in Beirut, and uses the Lebanese people as a human shield,” the IDF stated.

“As can be seen in the documentation, the size of the attacks, the number of secondary explosions and the duration of the fire at the property constitute further proof of Hezbollah's method of operation in which it stores explosives and dangerous chemical substances in civilian villages,” the statement described accompanying footage from an IDF strike on a structural target in Lebanon.

Last week, on March 12, the IDF stated it conducted over 4,500 strikes on Hezbollah targets since the conflict started on October 7, during which at least 300 operatives of the terrorist organization were killed, including five senior commanders.

The IDF has also been striking senior Palestinian terrorists in targeted eliminations on Lebanese territory, the latest being a senior logistics officer in Hamas.