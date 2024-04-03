IDF calls up air defense reservists amid concerns of Iranian retaliation for Syria strike

In response to escalating tensions following the alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian mission in Syria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has taken preemptive measures by bolstering its air defense system and calling up reservists for duty.

The decision to call up reservists came after a recent assessment of the security situation, amidst threats of retaliation from Iran.

The strike targeted Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s top official in Syria, along with several other IRGC officers and members of Hezbollah.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the attack, raising concerns in Israel about potential reprisals.

Ministère iranien de la défense via AP

Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reports that the country is on high alert, anticipating possible responses from Iran.

There are fears that any retaliatory strike originating directly from Iranian territory, rather than through its proxies, would necessitate a more substantial and direct response from the IDF.