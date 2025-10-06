IDF Chief orders highest readiness level ahead of Sukkot holiday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been placed on their highest level of readiness ahead of the Sukkot holiday, following directives from Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who convened a high-level security assessment on Monday morning.

Zamir met with members of the General Staff Forum to evaluate the current situation across all fronts.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he instructed the military to raise its alert level to the maximum and to prioritize defensive measures throughout the holiday period.

The move comes as Israel braces for potential security challenges while large public gatherings are expected nationwide.

According to the IDF, the army will conduct intensive training and briefings before the start of the holiday, focusing on improving coordination between units and reinforcing preparedness in every sector. The Israeli Air Force has also been placed on rapid alert for both defensive and offensive operations, with particular attention directed toward the Gaza Strip.

Security and approval procedures for festivals and public events are being reinforced to ensure that celebrations can take place safely. Zamir emphasized that the heightened alert is a precautionary measure and that there has been no significant change in the overall threat assessment.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff underscored that the IDF remains fully prepared to defend Israel across all arenas. “We are at constant readiness, prepared across all arenas for defense and offense,” he said. “We continue our mission to enable all Israelis to mark the Sukkot holiday in peace and security.”

The directives reflect the military’s intention to maintain vigilance and deterrence during the holiday period, ensuring stability while allowing Israelis to observe Sukkot with confidence.