IDF Chief orders immediate readiness for possible return to war with Iran

Following the collapse of negotiations between the United States and Iran, the Israeli military has reportedly begun preparing for the possibility of renewed conflict.

The Chief of Staff has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to raise its level of readiness, initiating a structured battle procedure similar to those implemented ahead of previous operations inside Iran.

Despite the heightened military activity, no decision has yet been made to launch a military operation.

The developments come after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the latest round of talks with Iran, held in Pakistan, ended without agreement. Vance said the American delegation had returned to the United States following unsuccessful negotiations.

“We are leaving without a deal. This is bad news for Iran,” he said, citing what he described as Tehran’s refusal to accept U.S. terms. “We need clear assurance that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons. We presented a simple proposal—our final and best offer.”

According to a report in The New York Times, several key issues remain unresolved. These include disagreements over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran insists should occur only after a final agreement; the fate of approximately 400 kilograms of enriched uranium stored underground; and Tehran’s demand for the release of $27 billion in frozen funds held abroad.