IDF Chief signals readiness for intensified fighting along northern front

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it is closely monitoring regional developments and is prepared to immediately return to “intensive fighting” in order to further weaken Iran’s regional influence and military capabilities.

According to remarks by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during an assessment in Israel’s Northern Command, the military “maintains readiness and flexibility for action as long as required” and continues operations against Hezbollah across multiple domains.

“In the Northern Command, we continue to attack Hezbollah in all dimensions,” Zamir said, stressing that “the security of residents and our forces is above all else.” He added that Israeli forces leave “a wounded and battered enemy fighting for its life” wherever they operate.

The military said Zamir convened a situational assessment and approved continued operational plans alongside the General Staff Forum. He later visited the headquarters of the 401st Armored Brigade, meeting acting commanders and soldiers and expressing appreciation for their efforts.

Praising Israeli troops, Zamir said there is “no power in the world comparable to the bravery of our fighters,” adding that forward leadership continues to drive battlefield performance.

He approved further operational plans for the northern campaign, stating that Israel is determined to deepen its strikes against Hezbollah’s infrastructure and operatives. “We will not let up,” he said.

The IDF reiterated that its mission remains to “thwart every enemy, destroy terrorist infrastructure, and serve as a forward defensive line for northern communities,” as operations continue along the border with Lebanon.

The statement comes amid growing reports that tensions between Israel and Lebanon are increasingly complicating US-mediated negotiations over regional security arrangements, with the Lebanon track emerging as a key sticking point. According to these reports, disagreements center on the proposed ceasefire framework involving Hezbollah, particularly over enforcement mechanisms and whether Israel would retain the ability to carry out military operations in response to perceived threats.

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Israeli officials are reportedly pushing for language that would preserve broad operational freedom in Lebanon under a “threat response” clause, while Lebanese and other mediating parties are said to be seeking a more clearly defined and enforceable ceasefire without such open-ended provisions.