IDF completes mission against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
The IDF announced the conclusion of a two-month operation in southern Lebanon aimed at curbing Hezbollah’s presence
Prime Minister Netanyahu to convene security cabinet with senior defense officials Sunday evening
Netanyahu meets Honduran President-Elect Aspore, pledges to “reshape” bilateral relations
https://x.com/i/web/status/2012886058518610272
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The Syrian army takes control of the country's largest dam and oil field
The Syrian army has recaptured the northern city of Tabqa and its adjacent dam, the country's largest, from Kurdish fighters, the official Syrian news agency reported. The army has also taken control of the country's largest oil field, "Omar," and the Conoco gas field, Reuters reported , citing three security sources.
The death toll from the protests in Iran has risen to over 16,500 (British media)
The death toll from the crackdown on protests in Iran has risen above 16,500, reports the British newspaper Sunday Times , citing a report by Iranian doctors.
IDF completes 2-month mission against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces announced the conclusion of a two-month operation in southern Lebanon aimed at curbing Hezbollah’s presence. Under the 91st Division, the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Unit conducted intelligence gathering, directed airstrikes, and helped neutralize terrorist infrastructure, releasing footage showcasing the mission’s impact on Hezbollah’s military capabilities.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2012797874136904000
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .