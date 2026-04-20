The IDF has opened an official investigation after a photograph circulated on social media showed a soldier damaging a statue of Jesus in the Christian village of Deir Dibl in southern Lebanon. The footage, which appeared online on Sunday, shows the statue of Jesus upside down and removed from the cross, while a soldier is seen striking its head with what appears to be a hammer or axe. Deir Dibl Deputy Mayor Maroun Nasif told CNN the act was “shameful,” saying it harmed the religious feelings and sacred beliefs of the village’s residents.

In response, the IDF said it views the incident “with great severity,” stressing that the conduct is not consistent with the values expected of its soldiers. The military said the case is being investigated by Northern Command and will be addressed through the chain of command, with appropriate disciplinary measures to follow based on the findings. The IDF also said it is working with local residents to help restore the statue and return it to its place, in accordance with its stated commitment to protecting freedom of worship and religious sites.

Deir Dibl is located in southern Lebanon, in an area where IDF forces are operating, roughly six kilometers west of Bint Jbeil, a known Hezbollah stronghold. The village is among dozens in the region currently under IDF operational control as part of ongoing military activity.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commended the IDF for opening an investigation and for calling out the severity of the ''grave and disgraceful" act.

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"This shameful action is completely contrary to our values. Israel is a country that respects the different religions and their sacred symbols, and upholds tolerance and respect among faiths," Sa'ar posted to X.

"We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt," he added.