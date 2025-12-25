IDF conducts nighttime counter-terrorism op. in the West Bank | LIVE BLOG
Four terrorists who were planning an attack and three others who were throwing stones at Israeli vehicles were arrested
Turkey detains 115 suspected ISIS members ahead of holiday celebrations
Turkish authorities have arrested 115 individuals suspected of belonging to ISIS, who were allegedly plotting attacks targeting non-Muslims during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Police conducted raids across 124 locations in Istanbul, seizing weapons and ammunition, and apprehending the majority of the suspects.
Gaza: Israel strengthens the arming of militias opposed to Hamas, says Egyptian source to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed
An Egyptian source told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed this morning that Cairo is closely monitoring the activities of armed groups in Gaza that cooperate with the Israeli army. According to the source, Egyptian security services have observed a significant increase in recent days in the level of weaponry supplied by Israel to local groups. The nature of this weaponry differs from that provided at the beginning of the groups' formation, both in terms of quality and combat capabilities. This, according to Cairo's assessment, reflects the groups' shift to more organized and influential roles. The Egyptian source added that this development is causing growing concern among Egyptian authorities as the international stabilization forces prepare to enter the Gaza Strip under the second phase of the agreement.
Joseph Aoun: "Our contacts aimed at preventing an escalation are progressing positively."
"Our diplomatic contacts aimed at preventing an escalation are continuing, things are moving towards a positive outcome," said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon: New Israeli strike on a vehicle reported in the Bekaa Valley
Reports from Lebanon indicate a new Israeli drone strike against a vehicle near the town of Hoch el-Sayyed Ali in the Bekaa Valley.
IDF: A short while ago, the IDF and ISA struck a terrorist in the Ansariyah area in Lebanon
West Bank: IDF conducts nighttime counter-terrorism operations in several locations
The Israeli army conducted nighttime counterterrorism operations in several areas of the West Bank. In the Jayus region, IDF soldiers apprehended four individuals who were carrying out terrorist activities in the area and planning an attack. In the Kifl Haris and Deir Istiya regions, three other terrorists who were throwing stones at Israeli vehicles traveling on a main road were also arrested. "Security forces continue to operate to counter terrorism in the region and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm Israeli civilians and security forces," the IDF stated.