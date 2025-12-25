IDF conducts nighttime counter-terrorism op. in the West Bank | LIVE BLOG

Gaza: Israel strengthens the arming of militias opposed to Hamas, says Egyptian source to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed

An Egyptian source told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed this morning that Cairo is closely monitoring the activities of armed groups in Gaza that cooperate with the Israeli army. According to the source, Egyptian security services have observed a significant increase in recent days in the level of weaponry supplied by Israel to local groups. The nature of this weaponry differs from that provided at the beginning of the groups' formation, both in terms of quality and combat capabilities. This, according to Cairo's assessment, reflects the groups' shift to more organized and influential roles. The Egyptian source added that this development is causing growing concern among Egyptian authorities as the international stabilization forces prepare to enter the Gaza Strip under the second phase of the agreement.