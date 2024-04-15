IDF confirms 4 soldiers wounded on northern border, 1 in serious condition

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit disclosed on Monday morning that four soldiers were wounded by an explosion near the northern border, the night prior, one of whom is in serious condition.

According to the statement, the soldiers were wounded during an operational activity in the north of Israel due to an explosion from an "unknown origin" and the incident was being investigated.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for planting an explosive device on the border region, which it said exploded when the IDF soldiers were in its proximity. The terrorist organization said it had been monitoring and predicting the Israeli troop movements.

The IDF described the soldiers' conditions as one seriously wounded, two moderately and the fourth slightly wounded.

Israeli media reported that the soldiers were from the Golani Brigade, Yahalom special forces, and Combat Engineer Corps.

On Sunday, Iran and its regional proxies had launched an unprecedented attack against Israel, including continued launches from Lebanon by Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah.