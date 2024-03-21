IDF confirms airstrike killing 2 terrorists in West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday of an overnight drone strike which killed two terrorists in the West Bank area, near the Nur a Shams refugee camp, during a counterterrorism arrest raid.

According to the statement, the IDF operated with the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) and the Israel Border Police as part of counterterrorism operations across the West Bank. In total, 18 wanted persons were arrested overnight.

During activity in the Nur a Shams area, three wanted persons were arrested and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were uncovered. As part of this operation, an IDF drone struck two terrorists who had thrown explosives at the Israeli security forces.

A violent disturbance developed while operating in the city of Ramallah, during which terrorists threw stones, fireworks and IED charges at the Israeli security forces who responded with measures to disperse the crowd which included live fire and a number of wounded were detected.

In addition, forces from the Harov unit exchanged fire and killed two terrorists in possession of an M-4 rifle.

In the Akab village, the Israeli security forces arrested a wanted person and confiscated two M-16 rifles. In the Eikhader area, another rifle was found.

In total, the Israeli security forces arrested approximately 3,600 wanted persons in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. According to which, over 1,600 of those arrested were associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.