IDF confirms elimination of senior Hezbollah arms chief in Beirut strike

The Israel Defense Forces announced it had killed Reza Khuza’i, a senior Hezbollah figure and head of the group’s armament reinforcement program, in a precision strike in the Beirut area on Monday. The operation, carried out by the Israeli navy, was based on detailed intelligence, the military said.

According to the IDF, Khuza’i served as chief of staff of Hezbollah’s Lebanese Corps within Iran’s Quds Force, coordinating weapons transfers and ensuring that Iranian arms shipments met Hezbollah’s operational needs. He was described as a key architect in developing Hezbollah’s military capabilities and a central figure in rebuilding the group’s arsenal after Operation “Northern Arrow.”

The military further stated that Khuza’i oversaw weapons production programs in Lebanon and played a pivotal role in smuggling Iranian arms into Lebanese territory.

The IDF emphasized that operations against Hezbollah are ongoing, highlighting that the terrorist organization continues to strike at Israel under the direction of the Iranian regime.