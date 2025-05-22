IDF confirms elimination of terrorist who killed pregnant Tze'ela Gez

Na'el Samara, eliminated over the weekend by the Israel Defense Forces forces in the town of Bruqin in the West Bank, was positively identified on Thursday as the terrorist who murdered Tze'ela Gez in the shooting attack at the Bruchin Junction nearby last week.

Two other accomplices were arrested for questioning by Shin Bet security agency. During sweeps conducted by the fighters of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps' 636th Battalion in the village of Burqin on Saturday, Samara ran towards the soldiers with a bag on his back, shouting "Allahu Akbar." The soldiers immediately responded and shot him dead. Inside the bag a M16-type assault rifle was found, and security services believe it is the weapon used to carry out the attack.

Gez, murdered in the attack, was pregnant and on her way to give birth. The terrorist ambushed her as she was heading to the delivery room with her husband, opened fire on her and mortally wounded her. She was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva, where doctors fought for her life and the fetus's life, but pronounced her dead.

Hananel, her husband, was lightly wounded. The baby's condition is defined as serious but stable. He is hospitalized in Schneider's Children Center. She had chosen the infant's name, Ravid Haim, before being murdered. After informing Hananel of the identification, the Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said, "We take absolutely no solace in the fact that they killed this damned terrorist. It's a meager consolation only."