Two casualties, widespread damage from Iranian rockets | LIVE BLOG

Direct hits on central Israel leave heavy damage; Israel launches major strikes on Iranian nuclear, military sites as Tehran vows further retaliation

Israeli strikes on an Iranian military base
Israeli strikes on an Iranian military base Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Day 2 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 617 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Three people were killed overnight as Iranian missile strikes hit Israel, causing significant damage to private homes in a central city and injuries across multiple regions. Sirens also sounded near the U.S. embassy in Iraq, according to local reports. In response, Israel launched a large-scale offensive targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military sites.

Amid the escalating conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked what steps he was taking to reduce tensions. "Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that," he said.

The statement comes as negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a potential nuclear deal have stalled, largely due to Iran's refusal to halt its uranium enrichment program. U.S. proposals have included creative alternatives, such as allowing an international consortium to manage enrichment on Iran’s behalf. However, Tehran remains firm, insisting that all enrichment activities must take place within Iranian territory, with or without an agreement.

Kaplan medical center treats 9 mildly wounded after missile barrage in central Israel

The Kaplan Medical Center, part of the Clalit Group, admitted nine casualties—seven adults and two children—following the recent missile attacks in central Israel. All patients are reported to be in mild condition and are currently receiving care from the medical team

Iran: dialogue with U.S. now "meaningless" after Israeli strikes

The statements came amid day two of Israel’s Operation “Rising Lion,” which has included targeted strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz

IDF downs drone in Arava desert

The Israeli military says the incident that set off drone infiltration warnings in the Arava area is over

From missile fall in the center of the country: Two dead

They were reportedly not in a bomb shelter or protected area

Alarms in the southern Israel following the intrusion of a hostile aircraft

IDF: The Air Force continues to attack targets to eliminate a threat in Iranian territory

A 60-year-old woman sustained moderate to severe head injuries. MDA continues to search for additional victims

Report of a fall in the central region, MDA teams went out to search 

Nine moderately-slightly injured, reports of people trapped in the building

Alarms in large areas of Israel following launch from Yemen

Home Front Command warning: Following launches into Israel, warnings are expected in the coming minutes in the Galilee, Golan and the Valleys

No reports of falls or casualties were received during the barrage to the north, except for isolated cases of people injured on the way to the protected area and panic victims

Iranian official threatens CNN: "We will intensify our attacks, hit regional bases of any army that defends Israel"

Smoke rises over Mehrabad Airport in Tehran

