Day 2 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 617 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Three people were killed overnight as Iranian missile strikes hit Israel, causing significant damage to private homes in a central city and injuries across multiple regions. Sirens also sounded near the U.S. embassy in Iraq, according to local reports. In response, Israel launched a large-scale offensive targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military sites.

Amid the escalating conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked what steps he was taking to reduce tensions. "Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that," he said.

The statement comes as negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a potential nuclear deal have stalled, largely due to Iran's refusal to halt its uranium enrichment program. U.S. proposals have included creative alternatives, such as allowing an international consortium to manage enrichment on Iran’s behalf. However, Tehran remains firm, insisting that all enrichment activities must take place within Iranian territory, with or without an agreement.

