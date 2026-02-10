IDF destroys Jamaa Islamiya weapons depot in southern Syria | LIVE BLOG
UK and US condemn Israeli Cabinet’s West Bank expansion, warns of threat to peace
The UK strongly condemned Israel’s Security Cabinet decision to expand control over the West Bank, calling any unilateral changes to the region’s geography or demographics “wholly unacceptable” and inconsistent with international law. The move, which includes areas designated under the Oslo Accords for Palestinian Authority control, risks undermining efforts toward a two-state solution. A White House official said President Trump opposes the annexation, noting that “a stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and aligns with the goal of achieving peace in the region.”
Washington praises the Lebanese army after the discovery of a vast network of Hezbollah tunnels
The United States commended the Lebanese Armed Forces for locating, for the second time in two months, a major network of tunnels belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. In a statement, CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized that dismantling tunnels used by non-state actors to store munitions, missiles, and attack drones contributes to the stability of Lebanon and the wider region. He also praised the joint work of the Lebanese military and the U.S.-led mechanism tasked with monitoring compliance with commitments made by Israel and Lebanon.
Demonstrations and strikes in Israel to denounce crime in Arab society
Protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem this morning, as well as several major highways across the country, demanding urgent action in response to the wave of deadly crime plaguing Arab communities in Israel. Partial walkouts and stoppages are also planned throughout the day in various sectors, including hospitals, while a fountain near the Tel Aviv promenade was dyed red as a symbol of bloodshed. These demonstrations come as violence reaches unprecedented levels: 252 people were killed last year in Arab communities, an increase of nearly 300% since 2017, and 39 victims have already been recorded this year. A large segment of the Arab population holds the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responsible, accusing the latter, a member of the far right, of exacerbating the lack of police presence in Arab towns.
The IDF destroys an arms depot belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist group in southern Syria
The Israeli army announced that it conducted a nighttime operation last week in the area of the village of Beit Jinn, during which an arms depot belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization was located and destroyed. The site contained weapons, mines, and communications equipment. The army stated that this terrorist group has carried out and continues to attempt terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens on the northern front, and that this operation is part of a series of actions aimed at eliminating any terrorist threat in the area and protecting the Israeli population, particularly on the Golan Heights.