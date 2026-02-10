IDF destroys Jamaa Islamiya weapons depot in southern Syria | LIVE BLOG

Demonstrations and strikes in Israel to denounce crime in Arab society

Protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem this morning, as well as several major highways across the country, demanding urgent action in response to the wave of deadly crime plaguing Arab communities in Israel. Partial walkouts and stoppages are also planned throughout the day in various sectors, including hospitals, while a fountain near the Tel Aviv promenade was dyed red as a symbol of bloodshed. These demonstrations come as violence reaches unprecedented levels: 252 people were killed last year in Arab communities, an increase of nearly 300% since 2017, and 39 victims have already been recorded this year. A large segment of the Arab population holds the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responsible, accusing the latter, a member of the far right, of exacerbating the lack of police presence in Arab towns.