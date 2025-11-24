IDF destroys underground terror tunnels and neutralizes militants in Rafah

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat teams from the Nahal and Golani Brigades, operating under the Gaza Division (143), have carried out intensive operations in the Rafah area over the past few weeks.

The efforts have focused on locating and destroying underground tunnels used by militant groups and eliminating terrorists sheltering within them.

According to the IDF, the operations, conducted in coordination with Yahyam units, involved encircling areas suspected of housing militants underground and systematically targeting their infrastructure above and below ground.

These measures are part of a broader campaign to remove immediate threats to Israeli forces and residents in the Western Negev region.

During the past month, hundreds of meters of underground tunnels were destroyed, and more than 60 targets were struck.

These included roughly 15 tunnel shafts and around 40 buildings used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. In addition, military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and a Hamas flag were discovered in the Yellow Line area of Rafah.

Over the weekend, 17 militants emerged from an underground route in the area. Following intense clashes, 11 militants were killed, while six others were captured for further questioning. The IDF emphasized that these operations are ongoing, with forces continuing to work to neutralize any immediate threats and maintain the safety of both military personnel and civilians in southern Israel.

The Gaza Division’s recent operations in Rafah reflect a continued focus on dismantling militant networks and infrastructure that pose a direct threat to Israeli security. The IDF has stated that it will continue these efforts until the area is cleared of terrorist activity, underlining its commitment to protecting citizens in the Western Negev.