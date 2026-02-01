No imminent US attack on Iran as Washington deploys additional air defenses to shield Israel and allies - report

According to U.S. officials to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon is currently deploying additional air defense systems to better protect Israel, Arab allies, and American forces in the region.

The moves are aimed at preparing for potential Iranian retaliation and the possibility of a prolonged conflict if hostilities escalate.

While the U.S. military is capable of carrying out limited airstrikes on Iran if Trump were to order action immediately, officials say a more decisive operation, the kind the president has asked the military to plan for, would almost certainly provoke a proportional response from Tehran.

Such a scenario would require robust defensive coverage to shield key partners and U.S. personnel from missile and drone attacks.