IDF Chief meets with senior US officials in Washington to discuss Iran | LIVE BLOG
🔴 Iran’s FM says to CNN he is confident a deal with the US on its nuclear program can be reached, despite trust issues
Even as US forces remain poised for potential action against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CNN he is “confident that we can achieve a deal” with the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Royal Saudi Navy and Royal Navy of Oman annouce the conclusion of their joint naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman
Iranian official denies reports that the IRGC will hold a naval exercise at the Strait of Hormuz today
The IDF says Brigade 769 destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Egyptian official says there will be an identical number of Gasans leaving and entering the Gaza Strip on a daily basis - report
IDF strikes Hezbollah engineering vehicles in southern Lebanon
The IDF says that the vehicles were struck while being used by Hezbollah terrorists to reestablish terror infrastructure sites in the area.
IDF Chief Zamir visited Washington over weekend for meetings with senior US officials to discuss Iran and other security issues
No imminent US attack on Iran as Washington deploys additional air defenses to shield Israel and allies - report
According to U.S. officials to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon is currently deploying additional air defense systems to better protect Israel, Arab allies, and American forces in the region.
The moves are aimed at preparing for potential Iranian retaliation and the possibility of a prolonged conflict if hostilities escalate.
While the U.S. military is capable of carrying out limited airstrikes on Iran if Trump were to order action immediately, officials say a more decisive operation, the kind the president has asked the military to plan for, would almost certainly provoke a proportional response from Tehran.
Such a scenario would require robust defensive coverage to shield key partners and U.S. personnel from missile and drone attacks.
Rafah Border crossing in Gaza reopens for limited movement, full entry and exit expected tomorrow
"An American attack will trigger a regional war," Ayatollah Khamenei threatens
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, issued a direct warning to the United States on Sunday, stating that if Washington "starts a war, it will become a regional war this time." The 86-year-old Khamenei clarified in a statement broadcast on Iranian state television that Iran was not seeking confrontation and did not consider itself the initiator of a conflict, while also warning that the Iranian nation would respond forcefully to any attack or provocation targeting its territory or interests.
IDF destroys underground weapons tunnel in Khan Yunis
IDF forces operating east of the Yellow Line in Khan Yunis destroyed a tunnel containing multiple living spaces and dozens of weapons, including grenades, rifles, RPGs, and explosive vests. The operation, conducted with local fighters, aims to neutralize immediate threats while maintaining ceasefire security in the area.
The head of Iran's Security Council mentions progress towards negotiations with Washington
The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, asserted Saturday evening that the conditions for dialogue with the United States were being established. Speaking in Moscow, the high-ranking Iranian official stated that, contrary to what he described as an artificially belligerent climate fostered by the media, concrete progress had been made toward developing a framework for negotiations between the two countries.
Iran declares European armies "terrorist groups" after the EU placed the IRGC on its blacklist
Iran announced it would consider the armies of European countries to be "terrorist groups" in response to the European Union's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, appeared in an IRGC uniform to show his solidarity, stating that the measure was based on Article 7 of Iran's law concerning countermeasures against the IRGC designation. However, the immediate and concrete consequences of this decision were not immediately clear.
Iranian MPs wearing IRGC uniforms chant "Death to America" and "Death to Israel"
Dressed in the uniform of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian MPs, led by the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, chanted "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!"
