IDF dismantles Hamas weapons cache in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

IDF dismantles Hamas weapons cache in southern Gaza

The IDF spokesperson said forces operating in southern Gaza located a stockpile of weapons intended for Hamas terrorists during operations on Monday.

According to the IDF, combat teams from Brigade 7 under the Gaza Division, 143, found the cache while working to "destroy underground infrastructure, eliminate terrorists, and clear the area of the designated yellow line, according to the agreement."

The military said the weapons were intended for Hamas’s Rafah Brigade and included numerous firearms, an RPG rocket, and an explosive device meant to target IDF forces.

The IDF said Southern Command forces will continue operations to eliminate terrorists, remain deployed in accordance with the agreement, and act to remove any immediate threat.