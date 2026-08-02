IDF eliminates 3 terrorists, as Israel maintains policy of responding to Gaza threats

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that it had eliminated three militants in separate operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the military, an airstrike carried out on Saturday in the Gaza City area killed Alaa Imad Khamis Tarams, whom the IDF identified as a member of the Army of Islam, and Hassan Ibrahim Shehadeh Qahman, identified as a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In a separate strike conducted in the northern Gaza Strip last week, the IDF said it eliminated Ahmad Khudar, whom it described as a commander in Hamas's Jabalya Battalion.

The military said all three individuals were involved in efforts to advance terrorist attacks and were targeted "in order to remove the threat." It added that Southern Command forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate against any imminent threats.

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The strikes come at a sensitive moment, as a ceasefire remains in effect following understandings reached between Israel and Hamas through the Board of Peace. While Palestinian officials have claimed that an agreement exists to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, Israeli officials insist that the country's operational policy has not changed.

"There is no change in policy," Israeli officials said on Sunday, emphasizing that the IDF "will continue to respond to threats" even under the ceasefire framework.

Meanwhile, a senior Board of Peace official disclosed additional details regarding the reported roadmap for Hamas's voluntary disarmament. According to the official, Israel was presented with the full proposal approximately three months ago, and the plan was approved by Israel's security establishment. However, it was reportedly not pursued aggressively at the time because officials believed Hamas would reject the proposal.

"We never moved a millimeter from the principle of Hamas's disarmament. Until the very last moment, we didn't believe it would actually happen," the official said.

Under the reported framework, weapons surrendered by Hamas would remain inside Gaza at a secure location before eventually being dismantled and melted down. The official said this arrangement was designed to avoid publicly humiliating Hamas, which opposed transferring its weapons directly to Israel.

The Board of Peace official also argued that a military campaign aimed at forcibly disarming Hamas could have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli soldiers, while prolonged Israeli military administration of Gaza would have posed significant operational and political challenges.

According to the official, Hamas operatives who voluntarily surrender their weapons would receive financial compensation and amnesty as part of the proposed arrangement.