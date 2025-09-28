IDF eliminates Hamas commander behind Re’im bomb shelter massacre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency (ISA) announced Sunday that they eliminated Hasan Mahmoud Hasan Hussein, a senior Hamas commander accused of playing a central role in the October 7 attacks.

Hussein, identified as a Nukhba company commander in the Bureij Battalion of Hamas’ Central Camps Brigade, was killed in a targeted strike.

According to the IDF, Hussein commanded the massacre at the bomb shelter on Route 232 in Re’im alongside fellow Hamas operative Muhammad Abu Atiwi, who was killed in October 2024.

The two men were allegedly responsible for the killing of civilians sheltering from the assault, as well as the abduction of Israelis taken into Gaza.

Beyond his role in the October 7 massacre, Hussein is said to have directed and executed multiple attacks against Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and ISA stressed they will continue operations against Hamas operatives involved in the October 7 attacks, describing Hussein’s death as another step in dismantling the group’s military leadership.