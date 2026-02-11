IDF eliminates Hamas sniper leader responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday the targeted killing of Ahmad Hasan, a senior operative in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion who was behind multiple deadly attacks against Israeli soldiers.

The operation came in response to what the IDF described as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire earlier this week.

Hasan, head of the sniper unit in northern Gaza, had been actively planning and executing attacks on IDF troops and was recently identified as preparing additional plots targeting Israeli forces.

He was responsible for several high-profile attacks in 2025, including the July 7 assault that killed Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, and Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, leaving two others seriously injured.

Earlier in the year, Hasan was involved in attacks on April 19 and April 24, which resulted in the deaths of Warrant Officer Ghaleb Sliman Nassar and Master Sergeant (res.) Asaf Cafri, alongside multiple severe injuries to other soldiers.

In a joint statement, the IDF and the Shin Bet said Hasan’s elimination marks an important “closing of the circle” regarding these attacks and emphasized that Israel will continue to act decisively against any attempts by terrorist organizations in Gaza to target Israeli forces or the State of Israel.

The operation highlights Israel’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts in Gaza, as officials continue to warn that Hamas maintains plans, weapons, and trained militants despite ceasefire agreements.