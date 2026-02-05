IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist responsible for murder of captive soldier Noa Marciano

The Israeli military announced Wednesday evening that it had eliminated a Hamas terrorist directly involved in the murder of IDF observer Corporal Noa Marciano while she was held captive in Gaza. Israeli officials said the targeted airstrike fulfills a commitment made to Marciano’s family.

According to the IDF, the terrorist, Muhammad Issam Hassan al-Habil, a commander in a Hamas cell, was killed in an airstrike in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. The strike followed an overnight attack on Israeli forces in northern Gaza in which a reserve officer was seriously wounded.

Israeli authorities said intelligence gathered over several months by the Shin Bet established that al-Habil had brutally murdered Marciano during her captivity. Information obtained through the interrogation of captured terrorists helped confirm his direct role in her death.

The IDF said the operation was made possible by intelligence collected by the Gaza Division, where Marciano served as an observation soldier in the 414th Combat Intelligence Unit.

Marciano, 19, was abducted on October 7, 2023, during Hamas’s assault on the Nahal Oz military base. She was later taken to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, where she was killed. Her body was recovered by Israeli forces in November 2023 and returned to Israel.

Hamas had previously released a propaganda video showing Marciano alive in captivity before later displaying footage of her body, claiming she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israeli officials rejected that claim. At the time, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said an autopsy showed that while Marciano had been wounded in a strike, her injuries were not life-threatening. “She was then taken into Shifa Hospital, where she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist,” he said.

Following the announcement of al-Habil’s elimination, Marciano’s mother, Adi Marciano, said the family had been promised that those responsible for her daughter’s murder would be held to account. “That promise was kept today,” she said, while adding that “nothing will bring Noa back.”

Noa Marciano, from Modiin and the eldest of three children, was buried on November 17, 2023. Israeli officials said several Hamas terrorists involved in her captivity have since been eliminated as part of ongoing military operations in Gaza.