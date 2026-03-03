IDF eliminates top Iran Quds Force Lebanon commander in Tehran

The Israeli Air Force eliminated Daoud Ali Zadeh, temporary commander of Iran's Quds Force Lebanon Corps, in a strike in Tehran on Tuesday. IDF intelligence directed the operation. Ali Zadeh replaced Hassan Mahdavi, the previous commander killed in an earlier IDF strike.

Ali Zadeh held the rank equivalent to brigadier general. He was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Lebanon. The Lebanon Corps connects Hezbollah to the Iranian regime, supports Hezbollah force-building, and links IRGC leaders to Hezbollah command.

Ali Zadeh previously commanded the Quds Force Strategic Weapons Corps. In that role, he armed proxies with strategic weapons. He served as an expert guiding Hezbollah and other groups' firepower capabilities.

Following Operation Northern Arrows, Ali Zadeh aided Hezbollah rehabilitation and drew lessons for future attacks on Israel. More recently, he urged Hezbollah to conduct operations against Israel.

"Israel will not allow Iranian elements that prevent Lebanon's recovery and strengthen Hezbollah to establish themselves in Lebanon," the IDF stated.

The IDF will continue operations against Hezbollah rearmament and rehabilitation. It will act forcefully against threats to Israel.