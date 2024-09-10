IDF 'expresses deepest regret' over death of US citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Israel's military expressed "deep regret" on Tuesday over the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a US and Turkish citizen.

The Israel Defense Forces said that she was killed during a violent riot at the Beita Junction near Nablus, the West Bank, last Friday. "It is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot," an inquiry said.