IDF finds Hitler's ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hamas funds in raid on Hebron charity

In a targeted operation last week, Israeli Paratroopers from the Judea Brigade raided the offices of the “Islamic Charity Association” in Hebron, uncovering tens of thousands of shekels in funds allegedly linked to terrorist activities and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s notorious book Mein Kampf.

The charity, which publicly presents itself as a humanitarian organization assisting the needy, is accused by Israeli authorities of functioning as a front for Hamas.

According to military sources, the group channels money to support terrorist activities and disseminates materials that promote incitement to violence. The Hebron branch is one of several operating across the Judea and Samaria region.

During the operation, soldiers confiscated approximately 165,700 NIS in cash, along with computers, briefcases, documents, and other technological equipment used to organize and promote terrorist activity. The discovery of Mein Kampf in the compound, officials said, underscores the ideological extremism promoted by the organization.

“The forces acted to prevent the continued use of this site for terrorism financing and incitement,” a military spokesperson stated. “The main entrance to the compound was sealed, and all materials related to illegal activities were confiscated as part of ongoing security operations in the region.”

The raid is part of a broader effort by the Israeli Defense Forces to disrupt Hamas infrastructure in the West Bank and prevent the spread of extremist ideology.

Officials emphasized that operations like this aim to both cut off financial support for terrorism and remove sources of incitement that could inspire violence against civilians and security forces.