The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported an incident where troops shot a Palestinian woman who attempted to stab soldiers at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley.

The incident occurred at the Beka’ot checkpoint and no troops were injured during the confrontation.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was swiftly "neutralized" by the soldiers after attempting to carry out the attack.

The terrorist arrived at the Beka'ot checkpoint, part of the Bekaa and Emekim Brigade, and tried to stab the IDF soldiers stationed there. In response, the soldiers fired at the terrorist, effectively neutralizing the threat.