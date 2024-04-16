IDF has decided on type of response to Iran, but not timing - report

In the wake of Iran's recent attack and speculation on how Israel might respond, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly finalized plans for a counter-strike against Iran and its proxies, according to a report from The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening.

While the type of response has been determined, the timing remains uncertain, subject to ongoing considerations and preparations.

According to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post, Israel's leadership aims to avoid further escalation and prevent a regional conflict, with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi hinting on Tuesday that an imminent attack is not a given in the coming days.

This strategic ambiguity may serve to mislead Iran and its proxies, influencing their readiness and response.

Speculated options for the IDF's counter-strike range from targeting Iranian nuclear facilities to more limited measures such as assassinations or cyber attacks.

Israel Air Force

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday reaffirmed Israel's commitment to defending itself, emphasizing the readiness of the Israeli Air Force to respond decisively to any threats.

Gallant said, "“he Iranians failed in their attack, and they will fail to deter Israel. The skies of the Middle East are wide open for the air force. Every enemy that comes after us will be struck wherever they are.”