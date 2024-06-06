IDF helicopter assists special forces in Jenin raid to arrest terror suspect
The Palestinian Red Crescent said two were killed in clashes
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that an Apache helicopter assisted the elite unit Duvdevan during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin to arrest a suspect.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said two were killed in the operation.
