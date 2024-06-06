IDF helicopter assists special forces in Jenin raid to arrest terror suspect

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two were killed in clashes

The aftermath after a counter terrorism raid by the Israeli army, in the West Bank city of JeninNasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that an Apache helicopter assisted the elite unit Duvdevan during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin to arrest a suspect.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two were killed in the operation.

More to follow

