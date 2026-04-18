IDF implements Gaza-style 'yellow line' in south Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Saturday that they have established a "Yellow Line" security perimeter across southern Lebanon to maintain operational control during the current 10-day ceasefire.

This tactical framework, modeled after the security zones in Gaza, designates specific captured territories as closed military zones, rendering 55 Lebanese villages strictly off-limits to returning residents to ensure the safety of Israeli forces.

Since the ceasefire began, IDF soldiers positioned south of the Yellow Line have identified multiple incidents in which terrorists violated ceasefire understandings. These individuals approached IDF positions from the north in a manner that posed an immediate threat to the troops.

In response, the Israeli Air Force and ground units conducted precise strikes to remove the threats. Artillery fire was also deployed to support ground troops, and infrastructure sites used to facilitate these attempted attacks were successfully destroyed.

Under the "Yellow Line" policy, the IDF remains active within the buffer zone to carry out the systematic demolition of Hezbollah infrastructure. This operational freedom allows the military to finalize the clearing of tunnels and launch sites without the risk of a renewed cycle of combat.