'IDF is now attacks regime targets and government bodies in the heart of Tehran'

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced late Monday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had launched a powerful wave of airstrikes deep in the heart of Tehran, targeting what he described as central regime infrastructure and institutions of governmental repression.

In a rare and pointed statement, Katz said the strikes were carried out “with unprecedented force” and in direct response to Iranian aggression against the Israeli home front.

“In accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and myself, the IDF is now attacking with full intensity,” he stated. “For every shot fired at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be punished.”

The targets reportedly included the headquarters of the Basij militia — the paramilitary wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — as well as Evin Prison, a facility notorious for housing political prisoners and opponents of the regime. Katz also confirmed that the operation struck the internal security headquarters of the IRGC, the state’s central ideology hub, and additional regime-linked institutions within the capital.

One symbolic target was the so-called “Destruction of Israel” clock located in Tehran’s Palestine Square. Erected in 2017 by Iranian authorities, the clock is a provocative installation that counts down to the year 2040, based on a prediction by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Israel will cease to exist by then. According to reports, the clock was severely damaged in the strikes.

An Israeli source confirmed to i24NEWS that Evin Prison had been hit. While there were no reported casualties among the prisoners, some reports suggest the strike may have been aimed at damaging the facility’s infrastructure rather than harming detainees, potentially creating an opportunity for escape.

Katz emphasized that the strikes will continue until what he described as “all war goals” are achieved. “We will continue to act to protect the home front and defeat the enemy,” he said.