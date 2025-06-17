IDF kills Ali Shadmani, newly appointed Iranian Chief of Staff

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced today the successful assassination of Ali Shadmani, the newly appointed Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces and one of the regime’s most senior military commanders.

Shadmani was killed during a precision overnight airstrike on a manned headquarters located in central Tehran.

The strike was carried out following actionable intelligence received by the IDF Intelligence Branch, which provided a rare opportunity to target one of the highest-ranking figures in the Iranian military hierarchy.

Ali Shadmani assumed his role as Chief of Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces’ Emergency Command earlier this month, after the death of his predecessor, Alam Ali Rashid, who was eliminated in the initial wave of strikes known as Operation “Am Kalavi.” Under Shadmani’s leadership, the "Khatem Al-Anbiya" Emergency Command was responsible for managing combat operations and approving fire plans directed at the State of Israel.

Before his promotion, Shadmani served as deputy commander of the Emergency Command and headed the Operations Department of Iran’s General Staff. Throughout his military career, he played a pivotal role in coordinating missile launches, drone attacks, and other hostile operations against Israeli targets.

The targeted killing of Shadmani marks another critical blow to Iran’s military command structure amid ongoing hostilities and follows a series of recent assassinations aimed at dismantling the upper echelons of the Iranian armed forces. Israeli officials have described the operation as part of a broader strategy to disrupt Iran’s ability to wage coordinated attacks in the region.